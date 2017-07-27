(Photo) Man Utd fans get excited as Mourinho and ‘Agent Pogba’ talk with Barcelona superstar

Man Utd duo Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba have sparked an excited reaction from supporters after being seen talking with Neymar last night.

The trio were all in discussion ahead of the pre-season clash with Barcelona, during which Neymar scored the only goal of the game to secure a win for the Catalan giants.

However, his future has been a major topic of discussion in recent weeks, with Paris Saint-Germain widely linked with a raid for the Brazilian international.

Judging by this video and image though, perhaps they could face a little competition from Man Utd. That certainly seemed to be the feeling with countless United supporters on Twitter, as they excitedly reacted to what they saw and had fun with a potential transfer swoop for Neymar.

Pogba, who called himself ‘Agent P’ in an Instagram post after the signing of Romelu Lukaku was confirmed, was arguably relatively influential in that move as the good friends were in Los Angeles together for a while prior to the announcement.

It seems as though fans believe that the part-time agent could be at it again with Neymar, but in truth the chances of seeing the world-class forward at Man Utd next season are still slim. Nevertheless, based on this embrace from Mourinho and the quiet word from Pogba, with a nervous-looking Luis Suarez in the background, it remains to be seen what comes of it as supporters have had fun with it…

Neymar will fit in well at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/ei0qNHRUxj — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) July 26, 2017

? | Neymar meeting Pogba & Mourinho before kick-off. pic.twitter.com/yzXTmRHKkX — Man Utd Stuff (@ManUtdStuff) July 27, 2017

Get yourself someone who looks at you how Neymar looks at Agent Pogba. ? #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/qk1eQKhMaO — Manchester United (@UtdAdam_) July 26, 2017

Agent Pogba having a chat with Neymar — MorningStar (@Ollatomiwa) July 26, 2017