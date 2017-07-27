Sanchez to return to Arsenal, but for how long?

Alexis Sanchez will return to training with Arsenal this weekend, as speculation continues over the Chilean forward’s future.

Sanchez has been persistently linked with a move away from the Emirates, after Arsenal failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

The former Barcelona forward has just one year remaining on his contract, and has told Arsenal that he wants to be back playing in the Champions League.

A reunion with former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City has been strongly mooted, as has a move to PSG.

According to the Daily Mirror, Sanchez has returned to the club following an extended break and will rejoin first team training this weekend, alongside Shkodran Mustafi, who has been on international duty with Germany.

“Alexis and Mustafi, their first training session will be on Sunday, the day we play against Sevilla”, Arsene Wenger said, “They are practising on the day.”

Sanchez will less than two weeks to prepare for the opening Premier League game against Leicester and Wenger says he will be keeping a close eye on his progress before deciding if he is ready to start the season.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have slim hopes of retaining Sanchez.

Arsenal have offered Sanchez fresh terms worth £275,000-per-week, which would increase by up to 20 per cent, should the club return to the Champions League. The decision now rests with Sanchez.