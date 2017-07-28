Arsenal closing in on £45m signing, key addition on brink of move

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a £45m deal for Monaco star Thomas Lemar, as it’s suggested that they’ve made a breakthrough with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to join the Gunners for weeks, but as of yet, there has been no suggestion that an agreement on a transfer fee is close.

Having already signed Alexandre Lacazette this summer, adding Lemar to the squad would be a major coup for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger, and it appears as though confidence is growing over a deal being reached.

It’s claimed by The Sun that Monaco had been demanding £80m for the French international in a bid to deter Arsenal or at the very least spark a transfer bidding war for one of their most prized assets.

Instead, the report claims that a £45m deal could be reached for Lemar, which will be music to the ears for Arsenal supporters hoping to see more key new arrivals between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Sun also suggest that personal terms were agreed upon earlier this month as the Monaco ace informed the club that he wanted to leave. It’s another huge blow for the Ligue 1 outfit though as they’ve seen their title-winning squad ripped apart this summer, and this report certainly suggests that another key figure is on his way out.

Lemar scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions last season, and if he were to be paired with the likes of Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez next year, it would undoubtedly make Arsenal a side to be feared as there are goals and creativity galore in that quartet.