Chelsea plot £50m double swoop for England pair, Conte still eyes £120m spending spree

Chelsea are reportedly set to launch a stunning late transfer raid for three targets which could see the Premier League champions spend a further £120m.

The Blues have already splashed out on Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata this summer, while Willy Caballero joined on a free, but more is expected.

According to The Sun, Chelsea want to increase the number of home-grown players in their squad, and that has led to Antonio Conte considering two top England stars from their rivals.

It’s claimed that the west London outfit are planning a £50m double swoop for Ross Barkley and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, with the pair having just 12 months remaining on their respective contracts.

Both have been heavily linked with exits, and it now appears as though it could be Chelsea who try to prise them away as they look to significantly bolster Conte’s squad.

Having loaned out a number of their young domestic players, there is undoubtedly a need for English players with a maximum quota of 17 foreigners in a 25-man squad for Premier League sides.

Signing both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Barkley would help even things out, while The Mirror add that isn’t where the spending ends as Juventus star Alex Sandro remains a target too.

It’s suggested that the Brazilian will force Chelsea to break their transfer record for a second time this summer, having previously done so in completing the Morata deal, as the Juve man will set them back a cool £70m.

Naturally, the Turin giants are desperate to keep him given he has been a pivotal part of their success in recent times, and so perhaps he’ll be the most difficult to prise away. Everton boss Ronald Koeman has already conceded that Barkley will be leaving, while the fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn’t already signed a renewal says a lot about his situation.