Chelsea set to complete world-record £61m signing for key Conte addition

Chelsea are reportedly edging closer to securing the signing of Juventus defender Alex Sandro for what would be a new world-record fee for a defender.

Antonio Conte has already signed Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata this summer, a summer that started with serious question marks over his future and a significant amount of frustration in the transfer market.

Those four signings will be absolutely crucial for the Premier League champions though, as they continue to strengthen to put together a squad now capable of competing both domestically and in the Champions League.

According to The Sun, Chelsea could also address another key problem at left-back or left wing-back, as they’re nearing a deal for Sandro. It will cost them a staggering £61m to sign the Brazilian though, as per the report, which would set a new world record transfer fee for a defender, eclipsing what was spent on Benjamin Mendy by Manchester City earlier this month.

Eyebrows will rightly be raised about the transfer fee as that does seem ridiculous. However, competition for Marcos Alonso is desperately needed as the Spaniard won’t be able to play every single game, and Sandro would undoubtedly be a quality addition.

Time will tell if he can be prised away, but Conte looks to be pressing ahead with his transfer plans as the Sun note that the Italian tactician still wants to add another four players to his Chelsea squad before the window closes.