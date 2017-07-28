Liverpool launch final make-or-break £70m+ assault, alternative also eyed

Liverpool are reportedly set to make their final attempt at trying to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer by launching a £70m+ bid.

Jurgen Klopp has seemingly been desperate to land the 22-year-old after his impressive campaign last year in helping Leipzig qualify for the Champions League.

With eight goals and eight assists in 31 league appearances, coupled with an overall influence on their play, he established himself as a key figure and in turn attracted plenty of attention.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool haven’t yet given up hope of signing him despite a drawn out transfer saga as Leipzig are adamant that the £70m-rated midfield ace won’t be leaving. As they consider a fresh bid, it’s also claimed that Keita has instructed his representatives to make an effort to get him out of Germany.

Whether they’re successful remains to be seen, but it’s a surprise to see Liverpool still pushing for his signature given the figures being touted.

Meanwhile, the report also adds that in the event that they can’t reach an agreement with Leipzig, Klopp is ready to switch his focus to Leon Goretzka who has also earned rave reviews with his form for club and country.

However, with Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, Liverpool could fall short in that pursuit too as the frustrating wait to strengthen the midfield continues.

Klopp has hit the jackpot with the signing of Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian winger should be an influential figure for Liverpool next season. Nevertheless, with the Champions League also to consider, the Reds will need more to compete on various fronts next season.