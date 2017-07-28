Man Utd handed major boost, no guarantee £100m+ La Liga superstar will stay

Man Utd have reportedly been given a transfer boost with the suggestion that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane can’t guarantee Gareth Bale will stay.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old ever since he left for Spain in 2013, but evidently they’ve been unsuccessful to this point.

However, the situation could change this summer according to The Mirror, who report that with a lack of assurances from Zidane over his future at the Bernabeu, it could lead to an exit with Man Utd previously linked with making a £100m bid for the Welshman.

With Jose Mourinho still seemingly in the market for a wide player having failed to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter, he may well have to start looking elsewhere in order to solve his headache.

Naturally, this will be the more expensive option, but with Kylian Mbappe heavily linked with a move to Madrid this summer, it could raise serious question marks over the future of the current attacking trio.

Of Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo though, it’s likely to be Bale who could leave as he has struggled with injuries and keeping his place in the side, and so United could have a window of opportunity in the coming weeks.

The report is in contrast to what Zidane has said previously, as he has maintained that he hopes all three stay. However, the links with Man Utd refuse to go away still, and perhaps the arrival of Mbappe will finally see some movement as Mourinho eyes a marquee signing to put the icing on a very expensive cake.