(Photo) Arsenal ace cracks terrible joke as he continues to silence exit talk

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has yet to sign a new contract with the club, and he has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

In turn, for weeks that has raised serious question marks over where his long-term future lies, but he continues to drop hints that he has no intention of moving elsewhere this summer.

Further, he’s now promised to do what it takes to score more goals next season, albeit he’s clearly just having a laugh as he shared an image of himself in a cryotherapy chamber recovering after a training session.

As seen in the comments section, some Arsenal fans are absolutely delighted that his post essentially suggests that he’s set to stay, although he didn’t specifically mention that he would be looking to score more goals for Arsenal.

The longer there is a lack of an agreement on a renewal, it will only lead to further questions about his future. However, with speculation of an exit seemingly disappearing, it looks as though he’s ready to continue his adventure at the Emirates for now.

Ozil scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last season, and he’ll undoubtedly be keen to improve on those on an individual basis while playing a key role in securing silverware for the club. With Alexandre Lacazette up front next season, the German international will have another outlet to target with his creativity, and Arsene Wenger will be hoping that it has positive results.