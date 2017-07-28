(Photo) Arsenal ace drops another major hint he’s going nowhere

For a player linked with an exit from Arsenal, Mesut Ozil’s social media activity is certainly making him look like a man who doesn’t intend on going anywhere.

Having shared plenty of images of himself during Arsenal’s pre-season tour and in training ahead of the new campaign, supporters have flooded his posts with messages of support and delight that he will seemingly be staying.

The uncertainty is of course a result of the fact that he has just 12 months remaining on his current contract with the Gunners, and that remains a source for concern as he could leave for nothing next summer if a new deal isn’t agreed upon which could force a move for something this window.

However, based on his Instagram posts, and particularly this latest meaningful and personal one which shows him at the Emirates going through his pre-game prayer, it really doesn’t look to us like a player who is potentially on his way out of the club this summer.

Naturally, these are by no means serious suggestions that Ozil is ready to commit his long-term future to Arsenal, but it will surely be interpreted in a positive way as he’ll hope to play an integral role in the club’s push for success this coming season.