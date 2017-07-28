(Photo) Chelsea summer signing settling in perfectly after big-money move

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata made his debut for the club earlier this week in a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich, and he seems to be settling in nicely.

It’ll take some time for him to get up to speed in terms of match fitness and sharpness, but that’ll come and he’ll be expected to play a fundamental role in the coming season.

The 24-year-old will be tasked with leading the line for the Premier League champions as they look to defend their crown while also making an impression on their return to the Champions League.

It will certainly help to have a solid group to become a part of, and he seems to be making himself at home with the Spanish contingent at Stamford Bridge.

Willy Caballero has also decided to join the party, but along with the likes of Marcos Alonso, Cesc Fabregas and Cesar Azpilicueta, Morata will have more than enough help settling with his new teammates and in west London when they return from their pre-season tour.

Having been desperate for a prominent role at Real Madrid last season, Morata will be given the opportunity that he has craved by Antonio Conte as with Diego Costa seemingly on his way out, the responsibility of firing Chelsea to success will rest on his shoulders and a strong team spirit will be half the battle.