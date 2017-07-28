(Photo) Ex-Man Utd star pays touching tribute to former teammate with birthday message

Memphis Depay may have moved on from Man Utd, but the Dutchman still has time for his former teammates on their birthday.

Things didn’t go to plan for the 23-year-old when he joined the Red Devils in 2015, as he struggled to build on his impressive form for PSV previous to that and make a successful transition to English football.

With just seven goals in 45 appearances in his first campaign at Old Trafford, it didn’t look too promising for him at that point. After Jose Mourinho was appointed the new manager, things deteriorated further as he struggled for regular playing time before eventually being shipped out to Lyon.

Things went slightly better for him in France, and he’ll be hoping to impress in Ligue 1 to get his career back on track and prove that he can consistently deliver at a high level again.

However, it’s nice to see that he hasn’t forgotten his former club and teammates, as he shared this great post to wish Michael Carrick a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Carras!! miss practicing with you! What a legend and a great person!”

This goes to show how highly-respected Carrick is in the United dressing room, having been around for many years to now impart wisdom on the younger players and new signings to ensure that they settle in well at Man Utd.

He evidently made an impression on Depay, who clearly valued training alongside the 36-year-old stalwart, while several other past and present Man Utd players also shared his sentiments with birthday messages.