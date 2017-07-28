Premier League 2017-18 title race: Can Man United or anyone else usurp Chelsea?

With the new Premier League season only a matter of weeks away, all eyes will be on reigning champions Chelsea and the race to usurp Antonio Conte’s men from top spot in 2017-18.

The Blues were English football’s dominant force last term and all signs point to the Stamford Bridge outfit being the team to beat again in the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea have looked to bolster their ranks, with Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata signed at considerable expense.

The signing of the Spanish striker looks set to mark the exit of Diego Costa and how the new number nine settles in will dictate the Blues’ chances.

Despite this, Chelsea are at short odds to retain their title.

Manchester City’s expenditure this summer has been exuberant, with Pep Guardiola looking to address a number of problem areas in his squad.

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has been added as a new number one, while full-backs Danilo, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy add depth to the Citizens ranks.

With Bernardo Silva adding yet more creativity to the City ranks and Guardiola a proven winner, the Etihad Stadium outfit are favourites with the bookmakers to win the league in 2017-18.

Manchester United have signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton for a whopping £75 million but with the quality of players around him, the Belgium international could be worth every penny.

Victor Lindelof has also been added as another option at centre-half, with the Red Devils expected to be right in the mix this season.

Much will depend on the form of Paul Pogba, with the Old Trafford faithful hoping the world’s most-expensive player can drive the club to success.

Jose Mourinho hopes to bring the glory days back to United next season.

Look at other contenders, Tottenham Hotspur may not have ventured into the transfer market yet this summer but Mauricio Pochettino has an impressive young squad at his disposal.

Spurs have played some scintillating football over the last two seasons and must be considered as a threat – but the move to Wembley for 2017-18 will dictate their chances of becoming English champions for the first time since 1961.

Tottenham are considered contenders for lifting the crown.

Liverpool are more than capable of beating anyone on their day and their devastating attack has been made even-more impressive with the summer signing of Mohamed Salah.

Whether the Reds have the squad depth to challenge on two fronts remain to be seen.

Finally, Everton have been making waves in the transfer market this summer with a raft of new signings and despite Lukaku’s exit the Toffees must be taken seriously.

Wayne Rooney's return to Goodison Park could well be an inspired move and Ronald Koeman's men could cause a shock this season.