Tottenham plan new role for £50m-rated target to fend off PL rivals

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly still keen on signing Everton ace Ross Barkley, and believes he will flourish in a new position.

Given that Spurs have yet to sign a single player this summer, frustration and concern will undoubtedly be growing in some quarters over their need to strengthen the squad before the new season.

Others will argue that they’ve got enough and continuity could be key, but as per The Times, it’s claimed that Barkley is a target for Tottenham.

It may not be for the reason that many would expect though, as it’s suggested in the report that the 23-year-old could be brought in to be converted into a central midfielder as Tottenham have reservations over how long Mousa Dembele can perform at the highest level.

In turn, Barkley will be seen as the long-term replacement for the Belgian after he turned 30 this month, but it remains to be seen whether or not the England international has the tactical knowledge and savvy to adapt to a new role, or if Pochettino can help him do it.

The Argentine tactician undoubtedly has a great reputation for developing younger players, as seen at Tottenham as he continues to bring through a number of starlets and turning them into key first-team players.

Whether or not he can do the same with Barkley remains to be seen, but it won’t come cheap as the Evening Standard suggest that both Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on the Everton star, who has a £50m price-tag from the Merseyside giants.

It’s added that he wants £100,000-a-week plus too in wages which could prove problematic for Tottenham, and so while it’s a nice idea at this point that Pochettino has a plan in place for him, they’re a long way off reaching an agreement but could have the key factor in persuading him to join them rather than Arsenal or Chelsea with such a prominent role on offer.