(Video) Chelsea new boy delights teammates with superb trick shot

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is busy trying to impress his new teammates in pre-season training currently, and he’s done that with this cheeky shot.

The Spaniard joined the Premier League champions this past week, and immediately flew out to Singapore to meet up with Antonio Conte and the rest of the squad.

Having already made his debut against Bayern Munich, Morata will be desperate to push on and reach full fitness as soon as possible in order to be ready for the new season.

However, away from all the hard work that the squad is putting in as they look to not only defend their crown but also make an impression in the Champions League this year, they’re also having a little fun too.

Michy Batshuayi got the ball rolling with a stunning strike with the outside of his boot to curl an effort into he back of the net from the corner flag, and now Morata’s had a go.

With his left peg, the 24-year-old has also got himself on the scoresheet, and he looked delighted with himself along with his teammates as there is clearly an early bond being built between them.

Morata will be expected to lead the line and fire in the goals for Chelsea this coming season, and so the pressure is certainly on his shoulders to deliver along with all the other strengths he brings to the table with his ability to link up play and be a nuisance up top.