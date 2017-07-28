Wantaway Arsenal star’s agent arrives in London ahead of €10m+ exit

Lucas Perez’s agent is reportedly in London to discuss his Arsenal exit, with a return to Deportivo La Coruna gathering pace.

The Spaniard has been at Arsenal for just 12 months, but he was left bitterly frustrated last season due to injuries and a lack of opportunities from Arsene Wenger.

In turn, he’s been linked with a return to La Liga already, with AS reporting that his agent, Rodrigo Fernandez, went to London on Thursday to push forward with his exit.

It’s added that the offer from Deportivo stands at €10m and now they’re awaiting a response as Arsenal could be keen to hold off and wait for an improved offer with so long to go in the transfer window still.

Perez scored eight goals and provided six assists in 22 appearances in all competitions last season, but it looks as though his time at the Emirates is over. With the competition for places last year, coupled with the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, his playing time is only likely to decrease further and so a move away suits all parties.

As mentioned above though, it may well come down to how much Depor increase their bid to persuade Arsenal to accept, as Wenger will undoubtedly want a decent fee in order to reinvest back in the squad with targets of his own still in mind.