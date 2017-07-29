30-year-old Chelsea target allowed to leave Inter Milan

Inter Milan are willing to let Italian winger Antonio Candreva leave the club this summer, with Premier League champions Chelsea reportedly interested in securing a deal for the 30-year-old, according to the Daily Star.

Candreva, who only joined the Nerazzurri last summer from Serie A rivals Lazio, has emerged as a target for for Antonio Conte’s side, who wants the Italian at Stamford Bridge to compete with Pedro and Victor Moses on the Blues’ right-hand side, as per the Daily Star.

The move, which was also reported by CalcioMercato, is going to cost the west London side around £17.9M, with the sale of Candreva leading to the Italian giants keeping a hold of Croatian winger Ivan Perisic.

Candreva made 38 league appearances for Inter last season, scoring six and assisting 11 as the former European champions finished in a lowly 7th place.

Should Candreva make the move from Italy to England, it’ll interesting to see whether the Italian can claim a first-team place in Blues boss Conte’s starting line-up.