AC Milan transfer news: Bit-part ace set for axe, two replacements lined up

AC Milan could soon be making changes to their midfield options as it’s claimed that Jose Sosa could be on his way out of the club.

The Argentine ace joined the Rossoneri last summer, but despite eventually replacing youngster Manuel Locatelli in the starting line-up, he didn’t always convince.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan talk and transfer news.

Given the signings of Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, he’s likely to fall further down the pecking order this season, and according to Calciomercato he could be sold.

Alfredo Pedulla of SportItalia claims that the 32-year-old is set to return to Argentina with Boca Juniors, and that his experience with Milan is coming to a conclusion.

Given the calibre of players added this summer, it’s unlikely that the Rossoneri will miss him too much, but his exit will push the Italian giants into action to bolster their midfield options.

As per Calciomercato, Fiorentina ace Milan Badelj is back on the radar as he’s a player that Vincenzo Montella knows well and admires, and the Italian tactician will believe that he can play an important role for his side next season.

Meanwhile, Renato Sanches is also an option, as noted in the report, although there are still difficulties in reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich who are demanding a significant fee to allow him to move on loan.

It remains to be seen whether or not a compromise can be reached, otherwise Badelj could lead the rest of the pack as Montella looks to continue to add new faces to his squad.

Milan began their campaign with a win over CSU Craiova in the Europa League qualifying stages on Thursday night, and it was as apparent as ever that they’ll need more options in the deep-lying midfield role as Riccardo Montolivo continues to disappoint.

Although Locatelli is also an option, he could potentially get pushed out if another player arrives, but it may well be needed especially if Sosa is heading for the exit door.