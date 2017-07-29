Barcelona compile three-man PL shortlist to replace €200m+ superstar, set to pen €30m-a-year net deal

Barcelona are reportedly looking at three Premier League players as potential replacements for Neymar who continues to be linked with a move to PSG.

The Brazilian international stormed out of training on Friday after clashing with Nelson Semedo, and while that naturally fuelled the fire over a talk of an exit, he later appeared at an event and was seemingly fine as question marks still hang over his future at the Nou Camp.

However, according to RMC Sport, he’s on the brink of moving to Paris as with a transfer fee exceeding €200m, plus a contract offer worth €30m-a-year net on the table, Neymar is ready to leave Barcelona and start a new challenge in France where he will hope to establish himself as the lead player for PSG.

If that move goes through, Barcelona will undoubtedly need to replace him. The feared ‘MSN’ trident along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez would be broken up, and Ernesto Valverde will without doubt hope to see his squad strengthened with that money.

According to The Mirror, there are three names in the hat for the Catalan giants. Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is said to be at the top of the wanted list but the Reds are not interested in selling, while Tottenham’s Dele Alli and Chelsea star Eden Hazard complete the shortlist.

It will likely be equally as difficult to prise either of those two away from London, and so it will make good sense from Barcelona’s perspective to make sure that they can bring in a replacement first before letting Neymar go otherwise they could be left in a difficult position.