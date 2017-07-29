Barcelona to move for Ateltico Madrid star should Neymar leave for PSG

La Liga giants Barcelona are set to make a shock move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann should Neymar leave the club and move to PSG, according to the Sun.

Barca are set to swoop for the Frenchman should Neymar complete his world-record £196M move to Ligue 1 side PSG, as per the Sun.

Neymar is reportedly set to make his move to PSG on Monday or Tuesday report the Sun, making his match again Real Madrid on Sunday his last for the club.

If Neymar is to move to PSG, the former champions of Spain have lined up Griezmann as a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Barca’s move for the France star, which was also reported by Marca, it set to cost the club around £89M, which is the release clause in the forward’s contract.

Should Barca decide to replace Neymar with Griezmann should the Brazilian leave the club, it’ll be worthwhile seeing whether the forward can replicate the form that he’s displayed at rivals Atletico.