(Video) John Stones mocks American Tottenham fans who booed Kyle Walker as Man City defender celebrates rare goal

Kyle Walker was roundly booed on Saturday night as he faced former club Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since his move to Manchester City.

Nashville, Tennessee was the venue for this all-English contest, but it was made clear as early as the 34th second that this American crowd were not neutrals.

34 seconds in and Kyle Walker's first touch is loudly booed… In Nashville, Tennessee.????? #MCITOT #COYS — Robert Summerscales (@robsummerscales) July 29, 2017

Walker’s every touch was met with loud jeering.

But Walker quickly had cause to celebrate as fellow defender John Stones headed City 1-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes.

Stones celebrated his goal by hugging Walker, as well as cupping his hand around his ear to mock the abusive Spurs fans who briefly fell silent.

Former Everton man Stones didn’t score a single goal in 27 Premier League games for City last season.

However, he was on target as City beat Real Madrid 4-1 as part of their United States tour earlier this week.

And he took his chance to make it two goals in three days by diving low and nodding home past Hugo Lloris from a Kevin De Bruyne free kick.