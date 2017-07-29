Leicester City boss eager to bring 20-year-old Man City forward to club

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has stated that he is still hopeful of securing a deal to bring Manchester City and Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho to the King Power, according to Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, a deal between the two clubs had already been agreed in principal for the player, which could potentially rise to £25M.

The finalisation of the deal reportedly stalled due to a number of reasons, with the two clubs being unable to agree on the player’s image rights, and whether a buy-back clause was to be included in the deal, as per Sky Sports.

Leicester have already made three high-profile singings so far this summer, as the Foxes have managed to bring in Harry Maguire, Vicente Iborra and Eldin Jakupovic, with the former champions eager to make Iheanacho their fourth.

Should Leicester end up getting a deal for Iheanacho over the line, it’ll be hard to look past the Foxes improving on the 12th place finish they secured last season.