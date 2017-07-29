Man City boss Guardiola ‘happy’ with squad, defender still on radar

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he is ‘happy’ with his current squad, however the Spaniard still wants to bring in another defender should the opportunity present itself, according to Sky Sports.

Speaking before City’s final pre-season game against Tottenham in the US, Guardiola insisted that he was “happy with John Stones, Nicolas Otamendia and Vincent Kompany”, as reported by Sky Sports.

City, who finished 3rd in the Premier League last year in Guardiola’s first season in England, have already spent over £200M on players so far this transfer window as per Sky Sports, with Pep saying that he is satisfied with the players he’s managed to bring in so far this summer.

Should Man City and Guardiola end-up adding to their squad even further and bringing in yet another defender, the Manchester side should be most people’s favourites to win their third league title this season, with the pressure most certainly going to be on Guardiola and his side to reach expectations.