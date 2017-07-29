Man City prepared to put whopping £320k-a-week contract on table for PL superstar, still short £80k

Man City are reportedly prepared to splash out on a £320,000-a-week contract for Alexis Sanchez to convince him to move to the Etihad.

The 28-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current deal with Arsenal, and there are serious doubts over his future in north London as no renewal looks close.

There is likely to be further controversy depending on when he returns to pre-season training, as he’s expected back on Sunday but posted on Instagram this week to suggest that he’s suffering with an illness.

That didn’t go down well with all Arsenal fans as it could be an excuse for him to skip training and seal his move elsewhere, with The Daily Mail now claiming that Man City are ready to make him the club’s top earner with a £320,000-a-week deal.

Further, that figure will increase with various performance related bonuses and image rights, and that could bridge the gap between the offer and what Sanchez wants, which reportedly is a contract worth £400,000-a-week.

Time will tell if the Chilean international will move to Man City and seal a reunion with Pep Guardiola, but as the situation drags on, speculation continues to suggest that an exit is becoming more and more likely as Arsenal could be set to suffer a major blow.

Sanchez scored 30 goals in all competitions last season and provided 19 assists in 51 appearances to establish himself as the club’s talisman up top. The signing of Alexandre Lacazette is a major boost for the Gunners, but losing their influential forward will be a huge setback too.