Man Utd ace set to pen new long-term contract as Mourinho fends off Barcelona

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera has reportedly opened contract talks with the club ahead of signing a new long-term deal with the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old joined United in a £28m move from Athletic Bilbao three years ago, as noted by The Express, and has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Having played such an influential role for Jose Mourinho’s side last season though as they won the Europa League and League Cup, with Herrera making 50 appearances in all competitions, it’s evident that the Spaniard is a crucial figure in the United boss’s plans.

Add to that the reported interest from Barcelona, as per the Express, and it seems that Man Utd are keen to lock down the future of one of their most influential figures and avoid losing him to their European rivals which would be a major setback for Mourinho.

Herrera has an option of a 12-month extension on his current contract, but it remains to be seen whether or not that is merely activated, or if United look to sort out the situation long-term instead.

It’s added that Herrera had been considered a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta at the Nou Camp, and the appeal of having such a prominent role at Barca could have swayed him to return to Spain.

However, after executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward met with his agent Arturo Canales in Washington during the club’s pre-season tour of the US, it was indicated that Herrera is keen to remain at Old Trafford and so with Man Utd ready to make an offer, it looks as though they will reach a new agreement in the coming weeks.