Mauricio Pochettino drops major hint Tottenham signings will arrive

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has promised supporters that new signings will arrive soon with the club yet to add a new player this summer.

The line from the Argentine tactician and the club has generally been that they won’t follow the same route as their Premier League rivals by spending ridiculous amounts of money and will instead focus on developing their young talent and strengthening sensibly.

Having sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m as per ESPN, they’ve seen their transfer coffers boosted, and it sounds as though new faces will arrive albeit it probably won’t be in big-money moves as seen elsewhere in the English top flight.

“I understand completely all the people expect that Tottenham will be again fighting for the Premier League,” he said, as reported by ESPN. “It’s true that the most important thing for us is the opinion of the fans.

“Be sure we will move in the market to try to improve the squad. We will arrive in our moment to move, sure. We have a plan. It’s true that it’s so early and we’re calm because our squad is competitive.”

Pochettino went on to add that he doesn’t hold any ill-feeling towards Walker after granting him his wish to move back north, although he doesn’t expect Eric Dier to follow him out the exit door.

Meanwhile, rumours of Ross Barkley moving to Tottenham remain just that for now, and while Kieran Trippier will be expected to start at right-back this season to replace Walker in the line-up, Spurs could be short of depth in that position and that could yet be addressed this summer.

Tottenham have been consistently impressive over the last two years, but they may well need a new signing or two just to make sure they not only stick around, but make that next step too.