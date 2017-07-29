Sky Sports pundit and ex-Arsenal man sends Wenger clear message, sell £60m ace now

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith believes that it’s a no-brainer for his former club, in that they must sell Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Chilean international has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, and there is no suggestion from either party that he’s set to sign a new deal any day soon.

In turn, it gives Arsenal a real headache. Do they keep him, let his deal run down and hope that he changes his mind and signs a new contract before next summer? Or do they avoid the risk of losing him for nothing in 12 months time and sell him now for a hefty fee?

Smith is in no doubt as to what they should do, albeit he surely understands that it will be a major setback to see their talismanic forward leave.

“What the owners would think about keeping a player you could get £60m for, and then letting him go for nothing in 12 months time, I don’t know,” he told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Metro.

“Its a no-brainer, you’ve go to let him go, get the money and move on.”

Arsene Wenger seems adamant about keeping him and so it remains to be seen if he does the sensible thing financially and sells Sanchez now. It’s understandable to an extent, as he certainly doesn’t want to lose the former Barcelona star to a direct rival in Manchester City which could come back to haunt them.

In turn, if a sizeable offer from abroad comes in, then perhaps Arsenal really should carefully consider it and try to move on by using that fee to sign more reinforcements.