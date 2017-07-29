Swansea set to go head-to-head with Leeds for 31-year-old Valencia striker

Swansea have joined Leeds in the race to secure a deal to sign 31-year-old Valencia and Spain forward Alvaro Negredo following the striker’s loan spell with Middlesbrough, according to the Mirror.

New Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen is eager to make Negredo his 10th summer-signing at Elland road, with the Whites boss willing to meet the La Liga side’s £6.4M asking price for the player, as per the Mirror, with the Yorkshire club facing competition from Premier League side Swansea City in the race to sign the Spaniard.

As reported by the Mirror, Leeds’ new technical director Victor Orta, who joined the club at the end of last season following his departure from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough, was the brains behind Negredo’s move to the Riverside at the beginning of last season.

Negredo scored nine and assisted four on loan at Middlesbrough in the league last season, with the Spanish international unable to prevent Boro from returning the Championship at the first time of asking.

Should Leeds manage to secure a deal to bring Negredo to Elland Road, it’ll go a long way to helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League this season, a place they haven’t been since they were last relegated from it back in 2004.