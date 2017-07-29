Tottenham could get super £20m deal for bit-part star as PL rivals plan swoop

Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer is reportedly a target for Southampton in the event that they lose commanding centre-half Virgil van Dijk this summer.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 from FC Koln, but has only gone on to make a handful of Premier League appearances.

Further, after featuring in 21 games in all competitions in his first season at White Hart Lane, he managed just eight appearances last year as he was crowded out by the strong competition.

In turn, while Tottenham may well want to keep him as cover, it looks as though they could be tempted into selling him depending on what happens with Van Dijk in the coming weeks.

As per The Daily Mail, the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City this summer who have all been tipped to make huge bids for him. As of yet, Southampton have refused to sell, but in the event that they’re forced to reconsider their stance, Wimmer is being lined up as a replacement.

It’s added that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to keep Wimmer, but given his growing desire for regular first team football, it could prove to be problematic.

Further, with the report adding that Southampton could be willing to offer £20m, that’s a lot of money for a bit-part player which could be added to the Kyle Walker transfer fee to start strengthening the squad where necessary.

The Austria international will undoubtedly be left disappointed if it doesn’t work out at Tottenham, but a move to Southampton could be the right one for all parties.