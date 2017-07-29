(Video) Chelsea defenders fall asleep, leave Courtois exposed as Inter break deadlock

Chelsea went behind against Inter on Saturday after Stevan Jovetic tapped home having seen his penalty initially saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The two teams clashed in Singapore as they continue their pre-season preparations, and it was the Serie A side who broke the deadlock after being awarded a penalty.

As seen in the video below, Courtois did well to initially deny Jovetic, but with his defenders asleep and failing to react to the rebound, the 27-year-old had time and space to tap home the rebound and give his side the lead.

The goal would have been a source of real frustration for Antonio Conte as he would have wanted to see a much improved performance from his players after their defeat to Bayern Munich last time out.

However, Jovetic had other ideas as he celebrated by making it clear that he wanted to stay with the Nerazzurri, mouthing the words to the camera and supporters.