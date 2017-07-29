(Video) Geoffrey Kondogbia own goal: Inter ace scores greatest own goal ever

Posted by
(Video) Geoffrey Kondogbia own goal: Inter ace scores greatest own goal ever

Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was left embarrassed on Saturday as he scored a shocking own goal against Chelsea in Singapore.

With his side coasting with a two-goal lead against the Premier League champions, all seemed to be under control as he was given the ball in midfield.

For whatever reason, he decided a back-pass to goalkeeper Daniele Padelli was in order, but proceeded to loft a beautiful finish over his head and into the back of the net.

To his credit it was a brilliant finish as he even managed to find the top corner side-netting to give the goalkeeper no chance, but it was a truly embarrassing moment for him as he continues to battle for his spot in Luciano Spalletti’s starting line-up next season.

In his defence, it was a freak mistake as he simply well overcooked his pass, and it will take some doing to come close to anything like this again for any player, not just Kondogbia.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top