(Video) Geoffrey Kondogbia own goal: Inter ace scores greatest own goal ever

Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was left embarrassed on Saturday as he scored a shocking own goal against Chelsea in Singapore.

With his side coasting with a two-goal lead against the Premier League champions, all seemed to be under control as he was given the ball in midfield.

For whatever reason, he decided a back-pass to goalkeeper Daniele Padelli was in order, but proceeded to loft a beautiful finish over his head and into the back of the net.

To his credit it was a brilliant finish as he even managed to find the top corner side-netting to give the goalkeeper no chance, but it was a truly embarrassing moment for him as he continues to battle for his spot in Luciano Spalletti’s starting line-up next season.

In his defence, it was a freak mistake as he simply well overcooked his pass, and it will take some doing to come close to anything like this again for any player, not just Kondogbia.