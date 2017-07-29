Watch: Top Jose Mourinho target shows why Man Utd boss is desperate to sign him

Ivan Perisic provided a reminder as to why Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is so keen to sign him with a well-taken goal against Chelsea in Singapore.

The Croatian international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, although Sky Sports note that Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is strongly opposed to losing the £48m-rated winger.

Perisic showed exactly why the Italian tactician is so keen to keep him and why Moutinho wants to sign him as he raced clear down the wing beyond the Chelsea defence before keeping his composure and finishing past Thibaut Courtois, as seen below.

Esta fue la contra letal que terminó con el gol de Perisic para poner el encuentro 2-0 #ICCol pic.twitter.com/sQxgbqb8Cj — Inter Club Colombia (@InterClub_Col) July 29, 2017

The 28-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season, and his pace, eye for goal, movement and work ethic would all be very welcome at Man Utd as Mourinho looks for ways to continue to strengthen his squad.

Nevertheless, based on those latest comments from Spalletti as seen in the report above, it doesn’t sound as though Inter have any interest in selling which would be a major blow to Man Utd.