West Ham set to offer new deal to Newcastle and Crystal Palace target

West Ham are set to offer a new contract to goalkeeper Adrian following reported interest from fellow Premier League sides Newcastle and Crystal Palace, according to the Sun.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is hopeful that the Spaniard with sign a new deal with the club despite the east London side signing Manchester City star Joe Hart as their new first-choice ‘keeper, as per the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, Bilic is eager for Adrian to sign a new deal with the club following Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph’s move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Adrian, who joined West Ham from La Liga side Real Betis in 2013, manage to keep six clean sheets in 16 league games for the Hammers last season.

Should Adrian agree to a new deal with Slaven Bilic’s side, it’ll be a big boost for the Hammers, as the club will then have two solid first-team goalkeepers in their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.