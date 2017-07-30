£27M Man United flop ‘will leave’ club with Mourinho set to offload player, Turkey move looking increasingly likely

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is set to be allowed to leave the club this summer after having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with a move to Galatasaray having been agreed in principal, according to the Daily Star.

Fellaini, who as reported by the Daily Star cost the Red Devils £27.5M when he signed from Everton in 2013, has less than 12 months left on his current deal at Old Trafford, and the Belgian faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with United boss Mourinho eager to add a new midfielder to his current squad.

Fellaini’s move away from United, which has also been reported by Ajansspor, is edging ever closer, as the Belgian has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to sign with Turkish giants Galatasaray, with the two clubs yet to agree a fee being the only thing standing in the way of the deal being completed.

Galatasaray sporting director Cenk Ergun has stated that the club are interested in signing the player. Ergun said that “we are in talks with Fellaini.”, and that the Belgian “will leave Manchester United”.

Should Fellaini end up securing a move away from Old Trafford, it’l definitely be worthwhile seeing who United and Mourinho go for as a replacement for the Belgian international.