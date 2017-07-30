Arsenal’s England defender to take big pay-cut in order to stay in Premier League

Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs faces taking a significant pay-cut if he is to stay in the Premier League.

The England international is out of favour at the Emirates, and has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to the Daily Star, Watford are the favourites for his signature, but they could face competition from West Brom and newly promoted Newcastle.

Gibbs’ current contract with Arsenal ends next year and Sky Sports suggest he will have to take a significant pay-cut if he is to move to Watford.

Tony Pulis, the West Brom manager, is believed to have failed with a £10m bid earlier in the summer.

New Watford manager Marco Silva is looking to increase his quota of English players, and is Gibbs is believed to have impressed the Portuguese.

Gibbs made just eight Premier League starts last season and lost his place to Nacho Monreal.

Despite being expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal, Gibbs’ chances of making an impression this season have been hampered further by the club recently signing Sead Kolasinac from Lazio on a free transfer.