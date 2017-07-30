Chelsea boss makes plea to board to increase on £130M summer spending following fears of being sacked

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has made a plea to the Blues board for even more new signings this week, following fears that his squad isn’t strong enough and that he may be sacked, according to the Telegraph.

Conte, as per the Telegraph, has already spent around £130M on signings such as Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer, however the Italian is growingly increasingly concerned over the club’s lack of movement in the transfer market, and is worried that his squad isn’t strong enough to defend their Premier League title.

Chelsea arrive back from their pre-season tour of Asia today, and the former Italy boss is clear to make up lost ground in the transfer market, with Alex Sandro, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Renato Sanches all on Conte’s radar, report the Telegraph.

Conte has stated that he doesn’t want to follow in the footsteps of previous title-winning managers Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri by getting sacked the season after winning the title, as reported by the Telegraph.

Talking about Chelsea’s chances next season Conte said that “We know the next season will be tough, we want to avoid what happened in the previous season for Chelsea, two years ago, when the team finished in 10th place in the Premier League.” as per the Telegraph.

Conte also went on to talk about his future with club in regards to next season, as the Italian said that “two coaches have been sacked from Chelsea and Leicester after winning the league and I want to avoid that”.

Should the Chelsea board grant Conte’s wish and bring in more players to strengthen the Blues’ squad, it’ll become increasingly hard to look past the west London club retaining their Premier League title.