Chelsea look to Portuguese wonderkid as Matic departs for Man Utd

Chelsea are believed to be close to accepting Bayern Munich’s terms as they look to complete the loan signing of Renato Sanches.

Sanches, one of the stars of Portugal’s Euro 2016 success, has failed to make an impression at Bayern. Much was expected of the box-to-box midfielder after leaving Bayern in a lucrative move but Sanches has failed to impress Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti and Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have agreed the midfielder can leave on loan, according to Corriere dello Sport.

AC Milan have been linked with a move for Sanches but may struggle to meet his terms after spending over €200m this summer.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is looking for midfield reinforcements after Nemanja Matic was allowed to leave for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Conte is believed to be attracted by the fact that Sanches, only 19, will free up more space in his Champions League squad.

According to the Daily Express, Conte has demanded more action from the club in the transfer market.

“We know the next season will be tough and we want to avoid what happened in the previous season for Chelsea, two years ago, when the team finished in 10th place in the Premier League,” Conte said.