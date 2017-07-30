Chelsea star’s £50M Man United switch hits stumbling point, clubs failing to agree bonus clauses

Chelsea and Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic’s preposed £50M move to Premier League rivals Man United has hit a stumbling point, after the two are failing to agree over the bonus clauses that are set to be included in the deal, according to the Sun.

As per the Sun, Matic, who scored one and assisted eight in 35 league games for the Blues last season, has reportedly already agreed terms with United ahead of a potential reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho.

However Matic’s move to Old Trafford won’t be going through until the two clubs are able to agree on the extra payments that the Red Devils are set to pay to the Premier League champions, which as reported by the Sun, are based on results and how many appearances the 28-year-old goes on to make.

United boss Mourinho is reportedly a big fan of the midfielder, with the two having previously worked together during their time at the Blues, with a move for Matic having looked increasingly likely ever since the player was left out of Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, report the Sun.

Should Matic end up making the move to Old Trafford, it’ll be interesting to see how Mourinho decides to deploy the midfielder in his side, and whether Matic will primarily be used to get the best out of record-signing Paul Pogba.