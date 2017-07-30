Everton boss Koeman “100% certain” England international will leave, Man City and Spurs to join four others in battle for cut-price midfielder

Manchester City and Spurs are to be joined by as many as four other clubs in the race to secure the signature of Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley following manager Ronald Koeman’s statement that he is “100% certain” the player will leave, with the Toffees ready to half their asking price in order to sell the star, according to the Daily Star.

Everton manager has revealed that Barkley is certainly going to depart Goodison Park this summer before the window closes, with Premier League rivals Man City the latest side to eye a cut-price deal for the player, as per the Daily Star.

The Merseyside club were, as reported by the Daily Star, originally holding out for £50M for Barkley, who scored five and assisted nine in 36 league appearances last season, however boss Koeman is ready to lower his asking price for the midfielder, with Barkley now expected to go for a deal worth between £25M-£30M.

Spurs are still the player’s most likely destination report the Daily Star, with boss Mauricio Pochettino signalling the player out as his top target this summer, but the north London side face stiff competition from Man City, as well as Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and West Ham, in the race to sign the 23-year-old.

Should Barkley end up leaving Goodison Park this summer, that should pave the way for Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson to move swap south Wales in favour of a move to Merseyside.