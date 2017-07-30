Lacazette impresses on home debut but Arsenal’s defensive frailties remain

Alexander Lacazette scored on his home debut for Arsenal, but Arsene Wenger’s side again showed their defensive frailties ahead of the Premier League countdown.

Lacazette, Wenger’s main summer signing from Lyon, scored Arsenal’s equaliser in their 2-1 defeat to Sevilla at the Emirates.

Despite the defeat, Wenger’s side lifted the Emirates Cup due to their 5-2 victory yesterday over Benfica giving them the better goal difference.

As reported in the London Evening Standard, Lacazette scored after a strong run from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Clement Lenglet beaten and on the ground. The wing-back’s low cross eluded both attackers and defenders on its way to the French striker, who comfortably opened his account at the Emirates.

Lacazette had impressed in the first half, along with fellow summer arrival Sead Kolasinac, holding off two defenders in midfield to release Hector Bellerin for one of Arsenal’s several explosive counters in the first-half.

Sevilla secured the win with a stunning effort from former Stoke midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

One player who failed to impress Metro, was Mohamed Elneny.

The Egyptian international was culpable for a number of Sevilla chances in the first half alone, as he was tested in an unfamiliar role in the middle of a back three.