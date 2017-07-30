Man United boss Mourinho prepared to wait before making £90M move for Real Madrid star, player could move down pecking-order following potential Mbappe move

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is willing to wait until next summer before making a move to sign £90M-rated Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale, with the player set to go down in Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order at the Bernabeu following the potential arrival of 18-year-old Monaco wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe, as reported by the Sunday Express.

According to the Sunday Express, Bale, who move to the Spanish giants in 2013 for a then world-record fee, could still make the move to Old Trafford during this summer window, with the winger’s long-term future at the club in doubt.

Bale, who scored seven and assisted three in 19 La Liga games for Los Blancos last season, is reportedly unhappy at the club, as per the Sunday Express, after dropping down in boss Zidane’s pecking order, with the player set to find himself even further away from the first-team should the Spanish giants end-up being successful in their pursuit of Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

Zidane is willing to sell Bale should Mbappe swap France for Spain, with United boss Mourinho willing to splash the cash to help the forward secure a return back to England and the Premier League, report the Sunday Express.

Should Bale end up swapping the Bernabeu for Old Trafford this summer, it’ll surely put the Red Devils as favourites for the Premier League, as the Manchester side look to win their first title since the departure of former boss Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.