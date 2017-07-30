Man United to pay up to £31M for 22-year-old Anderlecht star, Matic and Dier moves hit stumbling points

Manchester United have been told by Belgian side Anderlecht that should they bid between £22M and £31M for midfielder Leander Dendoncker, then the club will “have a problem” trying to keep a hold of the player, according to Manchester Evening News.

United have been linked with a move for Belgian Dendoncker, after their efforts to sign Tottenham man Eric Dier and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic have reportedly stalled, report Manchester Evening News.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has made clear his intention to bring in another midfielder, with moves for Matic and Dier proving to be more difficult than they were first thought to be, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

United have scouted 22-year-old Dendoncker for some time now as per Manchester Evening News, with Anderlecht sporting director Herman van Holsbeeck speaking about the news, by saying that “We want to cherish him, but if a club is willing to pay between €25million and €35m, we have a problem”.

Should United end up making a move for Dendoncker, it’ll be interesting to see whether the young Belgian will be able to adapt his game and manage to keep up with the pace and physicality of the English game.