Mauricio Pochettino makes Tottenham summer signing promise as Spurs compete in £30m transfer battle for playmaker

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has promised fans that the club will try to add to their playing squad before the transfer window closes in September.

Spurs are the only Premier League side yet to sign anyone so far this summer, but Pochettino told Sky Sports this week that he will “move on the market”.

“We are calm but we have a very clear idea of who we want and what we need to do to achieve our target,” he said.

“I want to say to our fans ‘don’t be worried’ because today there are a lot of rumours around. We will move on the market, sure, and we will be competitive like last season.”

Pochettino’s comments come as Tottenham are being widely linked with interest in Everton playmaker Ross Barkley.

England teammates Dele Alli and Ross Barkley could be set to link up at club level

England international Barkley recently entered the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and, as reported by the Daily Star, Toffees manager Ronald Koeman has said it is “100% certain” that the 23-year-old will be sold this summer.

Star Sport claims that Spurs and Manchester City are the teams most likely to take Barkley off Everton’s hands, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham also keen.

The same source adds that Everton will likely settle for between £25m and £30m, despite originally hoping for a £50m transfer fee.