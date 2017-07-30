Neymar accused of faking injury during Real Madrid vs Barcelona for the most American reason possible

If you have been following the International Champions Cup in the United States this summer (or if you’ve watched any televised American sport ever) you will have surely noticed the incredible number of commercials.

Everything is sponsored in the US in what is simply an advertiser’s paradise.

Saturday night saw the biggest game in club football come to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium as Real Madrid took on Barcelona.

With audience figures expected to go through the roof, companies will no doubt have had to pay millions of dollars for a few seconds of air time.

But Nike ended up getting a prime slot, seemingly for free, as Neymar went down injured inside the opening minute of the match.

As Neymar hit the floor holding his ankle, the TV cameras zoomed-in for a close-up featuring his new Nike boots – the very same pair of Mercurials he had been promoting on Instagram just 24 hours earlier.

Coincidence? Maybe.

But there were more than a few conspiracy theorists on Twitter, especially after Neymar rejoined the game and Barca raced into a 2-0 lead.

My new boots ?? @nikefootball #Mercurial A post shared by Nj ?? ? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Neymar down without being touched. Ankle problem… and a convenient close up of the new boots he’s been plugging all week on Insta — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) July 30, 2017

Ridiculous, Neymar has been going down and tying his boot laces to promote his boots for the past 4 months. It’s ridiculous. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 30, 2017

Nevermind, it’s a stunt by Neymar to promote his new Nike boots. He won’t be missed, be gone! https://t.co/FNuilNk3XP — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 30, 2017

neymar goes off to advertise his boots, messi scores. so good — Phil the greatest (@IlusionistaFC) July 30, 2017

Neymar with his annual fake a foot injury to get his new Nike boots exposure ? as he flies to China tomorrow to promote them. Well done ? — mark barone (@BaronePepperoni) July 30, 2017

Neymar just needed to plug his boots real quick lol — Indifferent Marts (@MartyMartygras) July 30, 2017