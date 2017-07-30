Neymar accused of faking injury during Real Madrid vs Barcelona for the most American reason possible

If you have been following the International Champions Cup in the United States this summer (or if you’ve watched any televised American sport ever) you will have surely noticed the incredible number of commercials.

Everything is sponsored in the US in what is simply an advertiser’s paradise.

Saturday night saw the biggest game in club football come to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium as Real Madrid took on Barcelona.

With audience figures expected to go through the roof, companies will no doubt have had to pay millions of dollars for a few seconds of air time.

But Nike ended up getting a prime slot, seemingly for free, as Neymar went down injured inside the opening minute of the match.

As Neymar hit the floor holding his ankle, the TV cameras zoomed-in for a close-up featuring his new Nike boots – the very same pair of Mercurials he had been promoting on Instagram just 24 hours earlier.

Coincidence? Maybe.

But there were more than a few conspiracy theorists on Twitter, especially after Neymar rejoined the game and Barca raced into a 2-0 lead.

My new boots ?? @nikefootball #Mercurial

A post shared by Nj ?? ? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

