Neymar urged to make ‘brave’ decision as £196m PSG move looms

Neymar has been urged to be ‘brave’ as he considers a world record £196m move to PSG.

According to the Daily Express, the Brazilian forward is set to leave Barcelona after the Parisien club activated his release clause.

Dani Alves, who moved to PSG from Juventus last month, said “It’s an important decision for him and it’s the kind of decision men have to make. He’s one of my best friends and I’ll always want him by my side, but I can not interfere”.

Alves and Neymar are known to be close friends, on and off the pitch, and the veteran full-back is suspected of being a big influence on the 25 year old former Santos forward.

“I helped him come to Barcelona, I did not make the decision for him but I told him what Barcelona was like and he decided to move there,” continued Alves.

“Decisions are for the brave and I am the bravest of all. I just want my friend to be happy wherever he is, although obviously if he were here that would be much better.”

Alves comments came after his stunning debut for PSG in the Champions Trophy against Monaco. The fullback opened his account for the deposed French champions with a long range free-kick, as PSG beat the principality side 2-1.

Whether Alves is still taking the free-kicks at the start of the league season remains to be seen.