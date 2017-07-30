Philippe Coutinho transfer request incoming: Liverpool already eyeing replacement for £90m Barca target

Liverpool are reportedly making plans for life without Philippe Coutinho.

According to The Mirror, the 25-year-old Brazil international will plead with Jurgen Klopp to sell him to Barcelona, who have already had an £80m bid turned down by the Reds.

The Mirror claim that Barca are poised to up the offer to £90m, although Liverpool value their star man at £100m.

Liverpool are naturally reluctant to sell, but the Anfield outfit are already eyeing Coutinho’s replacement, with The Mirror adding that Klopp wants Dortmund teenager Christian Pulisic to fill the potential void.

Coutinho will not resort to any ‘underhand tactics’ in order to force through his dream move, per the newspaper, who are presumably ruling out the prospect of the player going on strike.

However, the report makes absolutely clear that Coutinho wants to join ­Lionel Messi and co at the Camp Nou.

Coutinho scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 31 Premier League matches for Liverpool last season, while Pulisic netted three times and assisted six goals in 29 Bundesliga outings.