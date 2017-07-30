(Photo) Arsenal star continues to silence exit talk, fans delighted to have him back

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers featured for the Gunners in the Emirates Cup this past weekend, and he seems more than ready to stay in north London.

Having spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, speculation has been gathering pace over the summer that the 22-year-old could be on his way out of the club ahead of the new campaign.

As reported by The Guardian just over a week ago, Crystal Palace had been pushing for his signature although their £16m bid fell way short of Arsenal’s reported £25m valuation.

It seems more and more unlikely that he will leave now as he posted on Instagram again this weekend to suggest that he’s delighted to be back with Arsenal and is pushing to prove his worth and gain regular playing time.

“Great to be back and good to get 45 minutes under my belt,” he wrote. Further, as seen in the comments box, supporters were impressed with what they saw from him too as it looks as though he could get another chance with the Gunners.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsene Wenger agrees, but there are certainly positive signs after the Emirates Cup that Chambers could be sticking around this season as he will look to push the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding for a place in the starting line-up.