(Photo) Liverpool star shows where his loyalties lie amid ongoing uncertainty

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has just 12 months remaining on his contract and has been linked with an exit, but he seems pretty committed to the Reds.

As reported by Tuttosport last week, the 23-year-old has no intention of signing a new contract with Liverpool and Italian giants Juventus are prepared to wait until 2018 to sign him on a free transfer.

Further, it was suggested that Juve were prepared to offer £30.4m to tempt Liverpool into selling this summer, but they will wait 12 months while Jurgen Klopp hopes to convince him to put pen to paper on a fresh deal at Anfield.

For all the suggestions that he’s ready to leave, the Instagram post below doesn’t seem to be one that gives the impression that he’s looking for an exit at all.

“Feels good to be back!!! Good game and a fantastic support from the fans,” he wrote as he was evidently delighted to feature in pre-season over the weekend. He sounds pretty happy to be back in action after an extended break, and with the reception he received from supporters.