PSG set to offer one of three stars in Neymar deal, club looking to avoid paying world-record £196M buy-out clause

Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer one of either Blaise Matuidi, Angel Di Maria or Lucas Moura in an attempt to avoid paying the full £196M buy-out clause that they need to in order to sign Barcelona star Neymar, report the Sun.

The story, which was also reported in AS, says that the former Ligue 1 champions are willing to offer any one of the three aforementioned players in order to try and sign Neymar for less than his £196M buy-out clause, which if paid, would be a world-record fee.

Di Maria reportedly had a clause included in his Man United deal he signed when he moved to England from Real Madrid in 2014, stating that the Argentine would not be allowed to move to Barcelona should the Catalan club come calling, however since moving to France, this clause has since expired according to AS.

As per the Sun, Barca are desperate to keep ahold of Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored 13 assisted 15 in 30 league games for the Blaugrana last season, and the club are unwilling to enter talks with anyone unless the buy-out fee in Neymar’s contract is met.

However Di Maria is reportedly one of the names on Barca’s wish-list to replace Neymar should the Brazilian move to Paris, as reported by the Sun.

Should PSG use one of their plethora of superstars in a player plus cash deal for Neymar, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Di Maria head to the Camp Nou as a replacement for the Brazilian, as the two have multiple similar characteristics to their game, and with Di Maria being able to play on either wing, Barca could definitely do worse than the Argentine, that’s for sure.