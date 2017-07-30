PSG to make £35M bid for want-a-way Arsenal star after completing world-record Neymar deal, offer £15M lower than Gunners’ valuation

Ligue 1 giants PSG are set to splash the cash with a £35M bid for Arsenal and Chile star Alexis Sanchez once they have completed their world-record transfer for Barcelona winger Neymar, according to the Express.

Sanchez, who only has 12 months left on his current deal at the Emirates, is set to return to Gunners training today as per the Express, following the winger’s extended leave due to his participation in the Confederations Cup with home-nation Chile, and him claiming to be ‘ill’ on social media at the end of last week.

Sanchez, who finished as Arsenal top goalscorer in all competitions last season with 30 goals, is set for showdown talks with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger as reported by the Express, with the former Barcelona man set to reveal his wishes to leave the club, with the Premier League side set to demand £50M for the player should he leave.

The north London side have constantly insisted that Sanchez will not be sold this summer, however following contract talks between the two having reportedly stalled, the club could be forced to change their stance on the matter rather than keep an unhappy player at the club, report the Express.

Should Sanchez end up leaving the club this summer, it’ll be definitely be worth keeping an eye on who the Gunners decide to pursue as a replacement for the Chile international.