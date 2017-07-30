Tottenham boss Pochettino says Spurs are “a bit behind” after poor pre-season, club still yet to make moves in transfer market

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that the club are “a bit behind” after the north London side have had a poor pre-season, and are yet make a signing this summer, as reported by Sky Sports.

As well as losing 3-2 in the last minute against Roma earlier this week, Spurs ended their International Champions Cup campaign in the worse manner possible, as the Premier League runners-up lost 3-0 to rivals Manchester City.

Pochettino’s side are the only club yet to bring in a player so far this window, and the Argentine has said that he wishes to get Spurs’ summer spending up and running as he looks for energetic players to sign in order to bring competition to his Tottenham squad, according to Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, Pochettino said after Spurs’ 3-0 loss to City that “we are a little bit behind but working hard to sign some players who can help us and bring some energy, and make us more competitive.” Poch also added that “we prioritised training, and tried to get fit, over the result”.

Should Tottenham finally end up making a move in the transfer market, it’ll be interesting to see whether the north London side can seriously add to the squad depth and improve on the 2nd place finish they secured in the league last season.